Friday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (26-30) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) at Great American Ball Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 5:10 PM ET on June 2.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (4-4) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET
Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Brewers have a record of 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 28 times and won 15, or 53.6%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered nine games this season favored by -160 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 221 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule