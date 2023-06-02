Brewers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Friday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (26-30) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) at Great American Ball Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 5:10 PM ET on June 2.
The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (4-4) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Brewers have a record of 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 28 times and won 15, or 53.6%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has entered nine games this season favored by -160 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 221 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Logan Webb
|May 28
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 30
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 31
|@ Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Julio Teheran vs Alek Manoah
|June 1
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Kevin Gausman
|June 2
|@ Reds
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Williamson
|June 3
|@ Reds
|-
|Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 4
|@ Reds
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|June 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Luke Weaver
|June 6
|Orioles
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
|June 7
|Orioles
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
