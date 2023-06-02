The Milwaukee Brewers will send a hot-hitting Owen Miller to the plate against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams play on Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 11th in MLB play with 65 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.379).

The Brewers are 26th in the majors with a .230 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 25 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.9 runs per game (221 total runs).

The Brewers' .306 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.

Brewers batters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 26th-most in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.301).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Burnes is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the season.

Burnes will look to continue a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran Luke Weaver 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.