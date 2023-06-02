Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .235 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson) at 5:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .239 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (31 of 54), with at least two hits 10 times (18.5%).
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has an RBI in 17 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (37.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Reds' 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.
