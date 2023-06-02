Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .347, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .397.

In 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%) Yelich has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (11.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.2% of his games this season, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 22.6%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 26 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

