Darin Ruf -- hitting .200 with a double and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Darin Ruf? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Darin Ruf At The Plate

Ruf is hitting .229 with three doubles and seven walks.

In nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), Ruf has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 19 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Ruf has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in three of 19 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .333 AVG .182 .385 OBP .357 .417 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 11 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings