At Stade Roland Garros today, No. 28-ranked Elise Mertens will play No. 3 Jessica Pegula, the headliner of a eight-match schedule in the round of 32 of the French Open.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: June 2

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 2

Match Round Match Time Peyton Stearns vs. Daria Kasatkina Round of 32 5:00 AM ET Elise Mertens vs. Jessica Pegula Round of 32 5:45 AM ET Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Anastasia Potapova Round of 32 6:20 AM ET Anna Blinkova vs. Elina Svitolina Round of 32 7:00 AM ET Kamilla Rakhimova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Round of 32 7:00 AM ET Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan Round of 32 7:30 AM ET Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva Round of 32 8:15 AM ET Karolina Muchova vs. Irina-Camelia Begu Round of 32 10:15 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Mertens vs. Pegula

Mertens has not won any of her 11 tournaments so far this year, with an overall match record of 16-10.

The 29-year-old Pegula, who is still seeking her first tournament win of 2023, is 22-8 this year.

Mertens has played 26 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.7 games per match.

Mertens has played seven matches on clay so far this year, and 22.7 games per match.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Mertens has won 65.1% of her games on serve, and 43% on return.

This year, Pegula has played 30 total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 56.1% game winning percentage. She averages 21.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Pegula averages 24 games per match and 9.8 games per set through nine matches on clay courts this year.

Including all surfaces, Pegula's service game winning percentage is 67% (winning 217 of 324 service games) and her return game winning percentage is 45.4% (taking 149 of 328 return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Kayla Day Madison Keys 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 Round of 64 Beatriz Haddad Maia Diana Shnaider 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 Round of 64 Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Elena Rybakina Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Sara Sorribes Tormo Petra Martic 6-4, 6-1 Round of 64 Xinyu Wang Rebecca Peterson 7-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Elisabetta Cocciaretto Simona Waltert 6-2, 6-3 Round of 64 Mirra Andreeva Diane Parry 6-1, 6-2 Round of 64 Bernarda Pera Donna Vekic 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 64 Iga Swiatek Claire Liu 6-4, 6-0 Round of 64 Ekaterina Alexandrova Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2, 6-0 Round of 64 Olga Danilovic Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 7-5 Round of 64 Ons Jabeur Oceane Dodin 6-2, 6-3 Round of 64 Cori Gauff Julia Grabher 6-2, 6-3 Round of 64 Lesia Tsurenko Lauren Davis 6-3, 1-0 Round of 64 Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-4 Round of 64

