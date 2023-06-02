Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Read More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 10 doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .328.
- Miller is batting .353 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Miller has gotten at least one hit in 76.9% of his games this season (30 of 39), with more than one hit nine times (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in four games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Miller has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (12 of 39), with more than one RBI three times (7.7%).
- He has scored in 15 games this season (38.5%), including four multi-run games (10.3%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (89.5%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williamson (0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.
