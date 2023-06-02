On Friday, Tyrone Taylor (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .160 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

This year, Taylor has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in four of 23 games so far this season.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .273 AVG .167 .273 OBP .158 .273 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 2/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 13 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

