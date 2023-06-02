On Friday, Tyrone Taylor (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .160 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • This year, Taylor has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored in four of 23 games so far this season.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.273 AVG .167
.273 OBP .158
.273 SLG .333
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
1/0 K/BB 2/0
2 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 13
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 69 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Williamson (0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.02, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
