William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .242 with eight doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • Contreras has picked up a hit in 28 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In six games this season, he has gone deep (14.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Contreras has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 17 times this year (39.5%), including one multi-run game.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
.275 AVG .278
.351 OBP .361
.471 SLG .389
6 XBH 4
2 HR 1
5 RBI 6
10/6 K/BB 12/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 23
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
