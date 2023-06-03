Brewers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (26-31) and Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.
The probable starters are Colin Rea (2-3) for the Brewers and Graham Ashcraft (3-3) for the Reds.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- The Brewers have a record of 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 16, or 55.2%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 16-13, a 55.2% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 226 (four per game).
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 30
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 31
|@ Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Julio Teheran vs Alek Manoah
|June 1
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Kevin Gausman
|June 2
|@ Reds
|W 5-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Williamson
|June 3
|@ Reds
|-
|Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 4
|@ Reds
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|June 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Luke Weaver
|June 6
|Orioles
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
|June 7
|Orioles
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
|June 8
|Orioles
|-
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Bradish
