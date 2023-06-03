Player props are listed for Christian Yelich and Jonathan India, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Rea Stats

The Brewers will send Colin Rea (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Rea has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 28 6.0 5 4 4 6 0 vs. Astros May. 23 5.1 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Royals May. 14 3.2 6 4 4 3 2 vs. Dodgers May. 10 0.2 2 1 1 0 2 at Giants May. 6 6.0 4 3 3 4 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 51 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.352/.399 on the season.

Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with seven walks.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBI (40 total hits).

He's slashing .238/.323/.488 so far this year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Blue Jays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

India Stats

India has 60 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.368/.431 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 1 at Red Sox Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 59 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .286/.355/.495 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

