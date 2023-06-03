Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .399.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.

Yelich has had a hit in 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.9%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (29.6%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (13.0%).

He has scored in 26 games this year (48.1%), including 13 multi-run games (24.1%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 27 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings