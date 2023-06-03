Joseph Bramlett is in 14th place, with a score of -3, after the third round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC.

Looking to bet on Joseph Bramlett at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Joseph Bramlett Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Bramlett has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Bramlett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Bramlett has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Bramlett has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 37 -5 275 0 19 0 3 $1.4M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Bramlett finished 14th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Muirfield Village GC measures 7,571 yards for this tournament, 270 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,301).

The courses that Bramlett has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,265 yards, while Muirfield Village GC will be 7,571 yards this week.

Bramlett's Last Time Out

Bramlett was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 39th percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge ranked in the 39th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.06).

On the four par-5 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Bramlett shot better than only 10% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Bramlett recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Bramlett had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.7).

Bramlett's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were less than the field average (5.7).

At that most recent competition, Bramlett's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.2).

Bramlett ended the Charles Schwab Challenge registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Bramlett had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bramlett's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

