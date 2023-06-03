After hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is batting .331 with 10 doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Miller enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.
  • Miller has had a hit in 31 of 40 games this year (77.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (25.0%).
  • Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (10.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Miller has driven home a run in 12 games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 15 times this season (37.5%), including four games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.241 AVG .345
.313 OBP .333
.276 SLG .414
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
4/3 K/BB 4/0
1 SB 2
Home Away
20 GP 20
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (90.0%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.96).
  • The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (70 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ashcraft (3-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.55 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.55), 64th in WHIP (1.491), and 56th in K/9 (7.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.