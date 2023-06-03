The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez (.353 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 40 hits, batting .238 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Tellez has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this year (63.5%), including seven multi-hit games (13.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (11.5%).

He has scored in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 29 18 (78.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.2%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

