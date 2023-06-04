Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Reds on June 4, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Christian Yelich, Jonathan India and others when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Adrian Houser Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Houser Stats
- The Brewers' Adrian Houser (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Houser has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
Houser Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|4.1
|11
|7
|6
|3
|3
|vs. Astros
|May. 24
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Rays
|May. 19
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 13
|4.0
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|at Giants
|May. 7
|4.2
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI (52 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He has a .257/.353/.396 slash line on the season.
- Yelich has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with six walks and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI (42 total hits).
- He has a .243/.325/.486 slash line so far this year.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
India Stats
- India has 61 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .276/.364/.425 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 61 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .292/.364/.498 on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
