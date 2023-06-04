Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .233.
  • Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (32 of 56), with at least two hits 10 times (17.9%).
  • He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.4% of his games this year, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 23 of 56 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.242 AVG .234
.329 OBP .311
.532 SLG .297
8 XBH 3
5 HR 0
14 RBI 6
24/7 K/BB 18/8
0 SB 0
27 GP 29
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (41.4%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Reds have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Lively gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has a 1.99 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .193 to opposing batters.
