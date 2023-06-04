Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Christian Yelich (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has an OPS of .749, fueled by an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .396. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 109th in slugging.
- Yelich is batting .294 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Yelich has had a hit in 35 of 55 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 55), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has driven in a run in 17 games this year (30.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 27 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.04).
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 1.99, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .193 batting average against him.
