On Sunday, Christian Yelich (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has an OPS of .749, fueled by an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .396. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 109th in slugging.

Yelich is batting .294 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Yelich has had a hit in 35 of 55 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.5%).

He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 55), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has driven in a run in 17 games this year (30.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 27 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 28 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings