The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.243 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .319 with 10 doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Miller has gotten at least one hit in 75.6% of his games this season (31 of 41), with multiple hits 10 times (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Miller has driven home a run in 13 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games.

In 36.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 21 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (85.7%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

