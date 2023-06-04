The New York Liberty (4-1), on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Barclays Center, will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Chicago Sky (3-3). This game is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ

CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Sky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have not won against the spread this season in chances.

The Sky have put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

New York has not covered the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Games featuring the Liberty have gone over the point total once this season.

Sky games have hit the over once this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.