On Monday, June 5, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (32-27) visit the Cincinnati Reds (26-33) at Great American Ball Park, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET. The Brewers will be going for a series sweep.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +110 moneyline odds. Cincinnati is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: TBA - CIN vs Julio Teheran - MIL (1-1, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 13 games this season and won six (46.2%) of those contests.

The Reds have gone 4-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

In the last 10 games, the Reds were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time, a game they lost.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in 14, or 50%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 9-10 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) William Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+170) Victor Caratini 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Michael Brosseau 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

