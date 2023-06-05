The Cincinnati Reds (26-33) carry a four-game losing run into a home contest versus the Milwaukee Brewers (32-27), at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

Julio Teheran (1-1) will get the nod for the Brewers. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: TBA - CIN vs Teheran - MIL (1-1, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

The Brewers will look to Teheran (1-1) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In two games this season, he has a .82 ERA and 4.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .195 against him.

Teheran has recorded one quality start this year.

Teheran will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

