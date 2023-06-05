The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games, take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .390.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 35 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (10.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has driven in a run in 17 games this year (30.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 games this season (48.2%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 29 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (27.6%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings