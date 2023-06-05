The Miami Marlins host the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luis Arraez, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in this matchup.

Marlins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (1-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Garrett has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 31 5.1 2 1 1 7 1 at Rockies May. 25 5.0 6 2 2 3 3 at Giants May. 20 6.1 1 0 0 8 1 vs. Reds May. 14 5.0 3 1 1 8 1 at Diamondbacks May. 8 5.1 7 4 4 6 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 14 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 27 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .392/.445/.485 on the season.

Arraez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .556 with three doubles, two walks and seven RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 5-for-5 1 0 5 8 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres May. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 11 doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 36 RBI (53 total hits).

He's slashing .245/.326/.532 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Padres May. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a .255/.335/.450 slash line on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Cardinals May. 29 3-for-5 0 0 2 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has recorded 56 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashing .233/.269/.425 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 at Cardinals May. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1

