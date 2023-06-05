Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Owen Miller, carrying a .270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds June 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .319 with 10 doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- In 76.2% of his games this season (32 of 42), Miller has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (23.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (9.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 16 of 42 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (86.4%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.