Anthony Santander and William Contreras take the field when the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Tuesday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 10th in baseball with 70 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee's .376 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.228).

Milwaukee is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (241 total).

The Brewers rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Brewers strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.

The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.289).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Peralta has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season entering this game.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds W 10-8 Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds W 5-1 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds L 2-0 Away Julio Teheran Andrew Abbott 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles - Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics - Home Adrian Houser Luis Medina 6/10/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics - Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears

