Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (32-28) square off against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (37-22) in the series opener at American Family Field on Tuesday, June 6. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Orioles have +110 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (5-5, 4.48 ERA) vs Kyle Gibson - BAL (7-3, 3.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Rowdy Tellez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 17, or 56.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Brewers have an 11-8 record (winning 57.9% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 2-2 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have won in 15, or 55.6%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Orioles have a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Owen Miller 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.