Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on June 6 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.346), slugging percentage (.383) and OPS (.729) this season.
- In 61.4% of his 57 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in six games this season (10.5%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Yelich has driven in a run in 17 games this year (29.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year (27 of 57), with two or more runs 13 times (22.8%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (26.7%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (23.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.89 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.89), 45th in WHIP (1.312), and 65th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
