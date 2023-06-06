Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Owen Miller (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .317 with 10 doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Miller has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (32.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (7.0%).
- In 16 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (87.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (30.4%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 69 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Orioles will send Gibson (7-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.89 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 37th, 1.312 WHIP ranks 45th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 65th.
