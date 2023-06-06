On Tuesday, Owen Miller (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .317 with 10 doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Miller has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Miller has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (32.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (7.0%).

In 16 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 23 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (87.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings