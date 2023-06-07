How to Watch the Brewers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
The Baltimore Orioles and Austin Hays hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers, on Wednesday at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 12th in MLB action with 70 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Milwaukee is slugging .375, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers are 26th in MLB with a .228 batting average.
- Milwaukee has the No. 26 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (245 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.
- Brewers batters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.282).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- Burnes is seeking his third straight quality start.
- Burnes will look to continue an 11-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).
- In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|W 10-8
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|W 5-1
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|6/5/2023
|Reds
|L 2-0
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Andrew Abbott
|6/6/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Gibson
|6/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Dean Kremer
|6/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Kyle Bradish
|6/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Luis Medina
|6/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Paul Blackburn
|6/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|JP Sears
|6/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Pablo Lopez
