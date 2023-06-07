Christian Yelich will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (33-28) on Wednesday, June 7, when they match up with Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (37-23) at American Family Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +120. The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.75 ERA) vs Dean Kremer - BAL (6-2, 4.43 ERA)

Brewers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 18 (58.1%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a record of 9-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those games.

This year, the Orioles have won four of 11 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 1-3.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Luis Urías 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

