You can wager on player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Adley Rutschman and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles ahead of their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday at American Family Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Brewers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (4-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 13th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Burnes has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.75), 34th in WHIP (1.177), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jun. 2 6.0 2 3 3 7 4 vs. Giants May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 vs. Astros May. 22 5.0 7 5 5 5 2 at Cardinals May. 17 6.0 8 3 3 7 1 vs. Royals May. 12 6.0 2 0 0 7 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corbin Burnes' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has nine doubles, seven home runs, 29 walks and 25 RBI (55 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He has a .258/.355/.399 slash line so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 6 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 2 at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Reds Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Reds Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 27 RBI (44 total hits).

He has a .239/.321/.467 slash line on the season.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Reds Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Reds Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Rowdy Tellez or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has put up 62 hits with eight doubles, eight home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.

He's slashed .284/.402/.431 so far this year.

Rutschman has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 31 4-for-5 1 0 1 4

Adam Frazier Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Frazier Stats

Adam Frazier has recorded 46 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .240/.303/.396 slash line so far this season.

Frazier Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 31 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Adam Frazier or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.