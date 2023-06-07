Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 7 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .230 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- Anderson has recorded a hit in 33 of 58 games this year (56.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Anderson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (13.8%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (39.7%), including four games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (50.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.0%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (40.0%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.7%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (26.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Kremer (6-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.43), 56th in WHIP (1.415), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
