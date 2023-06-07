Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 7 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .230 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Anderson has recorded a hit in 33 of 58 games this year (56.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.2%).

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Anderson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (13.8%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (39.7%), including four games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 30 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.0%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (40.0%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.7%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (26.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings