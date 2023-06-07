Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Orioles.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.355), slugging percentage (.399) and OPS (.754) this season.
- He ranks 77th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 104th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Yelich has had a hit in 36 of 58 games this season (62.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.9%).
- In 10.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.3% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (48.3%), including 13 games with multiple runs (22.4%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (26.7%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (23.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (6-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 56th, 1.415 WHIP ranks 56th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st.
