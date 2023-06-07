The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 44 hits, batting .239 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

In 62.5% of his 56 games this season, Tellez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.6%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).

Tellez has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (32.1%), including three multi-run games (5.4%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 32 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (53.1%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (21.9%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (28.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (15.6%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (25.0%)

