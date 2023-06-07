Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 122 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .216 with three home runs and eight walks.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in 47.6% of his 21 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of them.
- In three games this season, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Caratini has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 21 games so far this year.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.348
|.435
|OBP
|.400
|.588
|SLG
|.348
|2
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|3/6
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 56th, 1.415 WHIP ranks 56th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
