Thursday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (34-28) and the Baltimore Orioles (37-24) clashing at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 8.

The Brewers will give the ball to Colin Rea (3-3, 4.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Kyle Bradish (2-2, 4.12 ERA).

Brewers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have a record of 3-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 20-13 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 255 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule