Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Thursday, Brian Anderson (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .235 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- In 34 of 59 games this season (57.6%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
- In 10.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has picked up an RBI in 32.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 59 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (50.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.0%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (40.0%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.7%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (26.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-2 with a 4.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.12, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
