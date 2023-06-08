Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Rowdy Tellez -- with a slugging percentage of .184 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on June 8 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 44 hits, batting .233 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
- In 61.4% of his games this season (35 of 57), Tellez has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (15.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (19.3%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this year (18 of 57), with more than one RBI six times (10.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (53.1%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (21.9%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (28.1%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (15.6%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.12, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
