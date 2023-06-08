Rowdy Tellez -- with a slugging percentage of .184 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on June 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 44 hits, batting .233 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

In 61.4% of his games this season (35 of 57), Tellez has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (15.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (19.3%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this year (18 of 57), with more than one RBI six times (10.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 32 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (53.1%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (21.9%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (28.1%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (15.6%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (25.0%)

