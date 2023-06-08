The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .240 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

In 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%) Contreras has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has had an RBI in 12 games this year (25.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 48 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 26 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings