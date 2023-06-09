The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Sam Moll and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Orioles.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Sam Moll

Sam Moll TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .354, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .398.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 38 of 60 games this season (63.3%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (25.0%).

In 10.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (28.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (11.7%).

In 48.3% of his games this year (29 of 60), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (21.7%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings