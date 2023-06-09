After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Sam Moll) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Sam Moll

Sam Moll TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Urías At The Plate (2022)

Urias hit .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.

Urias got a hit 75 times last season in 119 games (63.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (16.0%).

He homered in 13.4% of his games last season (119 in all), going deep in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.

Urias drove in a run in 26.9% of his 119 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 10.9% of those games (13). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 46 of 119 games last season (38.7%) he scored, and in eight of those games (6.7%) he scored more than once.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 61 .273 AVG .210 .382 OBP .291 .417 SLG .393 15 XBH 19 6 HR 10 18 RBI 29 42/29 K/BB 57/21 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)