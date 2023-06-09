MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Friday, June 9
Today's MLB schedule has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays.
If you're searching for how to watch today's MLB action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Detroit Tigers (26-34) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25)
The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Zach McKinstry (.265 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.304 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-147
|+126
|8
The Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) play the Texas Rangers (40-21)
The Rangers will hit the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.303 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.299 AVG, 9 HR, 50 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+146
|8
The Baltimore Orioles (38-24) host the Kansas City Royals (18-44)
The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.283 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.250 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-181
|+155
|8
The Philadelphia Phillies (30-32) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-27)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.337 AVG, 11 HR, 41 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-105
|9.5
The New York Yankees (37-27) take on the Boston Red Sox (31-32)
The Red Sox will take to the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.249 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-151
|+129
|8
The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29) play host to the New York Mets (30-33)
The Mets will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.231 AVG, 22 HR, 49 RBI)
|PIT Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-102
|9.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (36-28) host the Minnesota Twins (31-32)
The Twins will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.322 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.210 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-126
|+106
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (29-33) face the Houston Astros (36-27)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.267 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 55 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-112
|-107
|8
The Atlanta Braves (38-24) face the Washington Nationals (25-36)
The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 12 HR, 34 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.281 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-204
|+172
|10
The Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) play host to the Oakland Athletics (14-50)
The Athletics will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.263 AVG, 12 HR, 36 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-246
|+203
|9.5
The Chicago White Sox (28-36) host the Miami Marlins (35-28)
The Marlins will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 14 HR, 31 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.403 AVG, 1 HR, 30 RBI)
|CHW Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+108
|8
The St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) host the Cincinnati Reds (29-34)
The Reds will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.286 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.279 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+146
|8
The Colorado Rockies (26-38) face the San Diego Padres (29-33)
The Padres will hit the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.272 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-197
|+166
|11.5
The Los Angeles Angels (34-30) play host to the Seattle Mariners (30-31)
The Mariners will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.274 AVG, 16 HR, 42 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.272 AVG, 5 HR, 27 RBI)
|LAA Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-103
|7.5
The San Francisco Giants (32-30) play host to the Chicago Cubs (26-36)
The Cubs will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.282 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.278 AVG, 4 HR, 26 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-103
|8
