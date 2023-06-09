The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will go head to head in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These teams score 225.3 points per game combined, 14.3 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 222.3 points per game, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 30.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -120 20.0 Aaron Gordon 12.5 +100 16.3 Michael Porter Jr. 10.5 -115 17.4 Bruce Brown 9.5 -135 11.5

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -800 -5000 Heat +550 -

