The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Sam Moll and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Sam Moll

Sam Moll TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 44 hits, batting .228 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

Tellez has picked up a hit in 35 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).

Tellez has driven in a run in 19 games this year (32.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (31.0%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

