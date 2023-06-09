Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with Sam Moll on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Athletics Starter: Sam Moll
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .211.
- Adames has had a hit in 30 of 53 games this year (56.6%), including multiple hits nine times (17.0%).
- He has homered in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this season (17 of 53), with more than one RBI six times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 53 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.270
|AVG
|.194
|.347
|OBP
|.302
|.492
|SLG
|.347
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|12
|17/8
|K/BB
|19/11
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.57 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.6 per game).
- Moll will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 31-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 27 appearances so far.
- In 27 games this season, he has a 4.57 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .164 against him.
