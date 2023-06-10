Saturday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (34-30) and the Oakland Athletics (15-50) clashing at American Family Field (on June 10) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Brewers.

The Brewers will call on Julio Teheran (1-2) versus the Athletics and Paul Blackburn.

Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 4-1.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 33 times and won 19, or 57.6%, of those games.

Milwaukee is 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Milwaukee has scored 260 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).

Brewers Schedule