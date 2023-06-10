The Milwaukee Brewers and Joey Wiemer head into the second of a three-game series against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 13th in MLB action with 73 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .378, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).

Milwaukee ranks 25th in runs scored with 260 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers rank 24th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the third-most in the majors.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.276).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Teheran (1-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.56 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Teheran is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Teheran will try to build upon a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Reds L 2-0 Away Julio Teheran Andrew Abbott 6/6/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles W 10-2 Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics L 5-2 Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics - Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins - Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins - Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Teheran -

