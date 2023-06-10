On Saturday, June 10, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (34-30) host Esteury Ruiz's Oakland Athletics (15-50) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +160 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Julio Teheran - MIL (1-2, 1.56 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 19, or 57.6%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 15, or 23.8%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win seven times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 5-5.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

