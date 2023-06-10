Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Brian Anderson (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .231 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (35 of 61), with more than one hit 11 times (18.0%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (9.8%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.1% of his games this year, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.3% of his games this year (24 of 61), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.261
|AVG
|.198
|.333
|OBP
|.325
|.477
|SLG
|.297
|12
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|10
|40/10
|K/BB
|29/18
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.50).
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Athletics will look to Blackburn (0-0) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
